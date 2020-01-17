LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the result of the Assistant Mains Exam 2019, both region-wise and division-wise. Candidates can check their result on licindia.in, which is the official website of the LIC.

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam was conducted on December 22. The Prelims, meanwhile, was conducted on October 30 and 31, and the result was announced in November. A total of 7,942 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Recruitments will be made for divisional LIC offices including Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone and Southern Zone.

Steps to download LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official LIC website licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019’

Step 3: Next, enter your login details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 result will be displayed next

Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep a copy for future reference

The Mains will be followed by an interview stage, for which candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Prelims+Mains stage. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in Mains and Interview.

Dates for the interview stage will be intimated to candidates very soon.