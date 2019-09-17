LIC Assistant Notification 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a recruitment notification to fill up over 8,000 ‘Assistant’ posts across India. Those who are looking for this job can grab this chance.

The posts announced in LIC Assistant Notification 2019 fall under various LIC Divisional Offices in Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Southern, Western, Northern Central, South Central, Central Zones.

The official website of the insurance company says that the online registration of application for the LIC Assistant post starts from September 17, 2019. The last date for LIC Assistant Registration is October 01, 2019.

To know more details about the application process and other details, people can log on to a link ‘licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistants-2019’ where information related to LIC Assistant Post is available shortly

How to apply online for LIC Assistant/Clerk Jobs 2019

To apply online today itself, people can log on to the official website https://licindia.in and apply online for LIC Assistant.

Eligibility criteria

People applying for the post should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.

Salary

According to the official website, the salary for the post is Rs 14,435/-.

Exam pattern

The exam pattern for LIC Assistant is almost like that of Bank Clerk and PO Exams. Aspirants also can visit the ‘Careers’ section on the official website at the bottom where information on ‘Recruitment of Assistants 2019’ is available.

Important dates

Date of application –September 17, 2019

Last date for submitting online application –October 1, 2019

Last date for printing application –October 22, 2019

Exam date: October 21 and 22

Selection procedure

The whole process of selection will be based on candidate’s performance in preliminary online and main online examination followed by a face-to-face interview. Candidates will be selected for the face-to-face interview on the basis of marks scored in the main examination. The final selection will happen based on the marks scored in the main examination and interview.