LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam Results 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will shortly announce the LIC Assistant preliminary exam 2019 results on its official website, stated a report. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to check their scores at licindia.in.

The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 was conducted on October 30 and 31 this year.

Here’s How to Check Your LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC, i.e., licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, “LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019”.

Step 3: Enter all your login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: A list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen in a PDF format file.

Step 5: Check your name, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.