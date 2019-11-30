LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam Results 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the LIC Assistant preliminary exam 2019 results. The region-wise results were posted on the official LIC website on November 29.

Candidates who attempted the exam can check their scores at licindia.in. Notably, the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 was conducted on October 30 and 31 this year.

Here’s How to Check Your LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC, i.e., licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, “LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019”.

Step 3: Enter all your login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: A list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen in a PDF format file.

Step 5: Check your name, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Note that the exam was conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the post of LIC Assistant in various regions across India namely the northern, western, north-central, east-central, eastern, central, south-central and the southern zones.