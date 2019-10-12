LIC Assistant Prelims 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has postponed the preliminary exam for the post of Assistant. The exam, which was to be conducted on October 21 and 22, will now be conducted on October 30 and 31. Admit cards for the exam, as soon as they are uploaded, can be downloaded from licindia.in, which is the official website of the LIC.

As per the official notification, the admit cards will be uploaded on October 15. Candidates will be notified about their call letters through email/SMS.

Steps to download admit cards for LIC Assistant Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official LIC website licindia.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘Download of Call Letter for LIC Assistant Online Preliminary Exam’

Step 4: Enter all the relevant details

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download the LIC Assistant 2019 Admit Card and keep a printout for future use

The prelims will be conducted to fill 7,871 vacancies across various zones. Those who are successful in the exam will further have to appear for the LIC Assistant Mains Exam and those who pass the second stage will be called for a pre-recruitment medical exam.

The LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 will be of 100 marks and have 100 questions from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English/Hindi language. Its duration will be one hour.