LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India preliminary exam for the Assistant post begins on October 30 and ends on October 31, stated a report. Candidates who had applied for the same are requested to download their admit cards from the official website of LIC, i.e., licindia.in.

Here’s How to Download Your Admit Card For LIC Assistant Prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official LIC website – licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ link.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Download of Call Letter for LIC Assistant Online Preliminary Exam’ link.

Step 4: Enter all the relevant details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download your ‘LIC Assistant 2019 Admit Card’. Take a printout of the same and do not forget to carry a copy to the exam hall.

The prelims will be conducted to fill 7,871 vacancies across various zones. Those who are successful in the exam will further have to appear for the LIC Assistant Mains Exam and those who pass the second stage will be called for a pre-recruitment medical exam.

The LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 will be of 100 marks and have 100 questions from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English/Hindi language. Its duration will be for one hour.