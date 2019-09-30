LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: The registration portal for 8,000 LIC Assistant posts ends on October 1, 2019. Interested candidates are requested to quickly register for the post at the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India at licindia.in.

Notably, LIC invited candidates to apply for the LIC Assistant post on September 17, 2019. There are 8,000 vacant seats across various states and regions in the country.

Here are the important dates for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

1) Registration began on: September 17, 2019.

2) Registration closes on: October 1, 2019.

3) The call letter can be downloaded from October 15 to October 22, 2019

4) The date of preliminary examination: October 21 and October 22, 2019

Here are the Educational Qualifications of an LIC Assistant:

1) Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognised University/Institution.

2) For ex-servicemen must have cleared HSC (10+2+3 pattern) with at least 10 years service (or) Matric with at least 15 years service (or) Non-Matric with 15 years’ service and Indian Army special certificate exam/IAF&IN Corresponding Exam.

Check the age limit here before applying for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Candidates applying for the post must be within the age of atleast 18 years of age and upto 30 years. Candidates have to clear an online preliminary test and then a pre-recruitment test to undergo a pre-recruitment medical test.

It must be noted that an LIC Assistant is entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 14,435.

Here is how to apply for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India – licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘Careers’ tab and click on the link that says ‘Recruitment of Assistant 2019’.

Step 3: Now select the ‘Zone’ link.

Step 4: Now, select the ‘Division’ link.

Step 5: You will be directed to an online registration page. Now choose ‘Click here for New Registration’.

Step 6: Enter all the required credentials such as your name, phone number and email address.

Step 7: Note down the system-generated provisional registration number and password that is displayed on the screen. You will receive the same in your registered email ID and in an SMS to your registered mobile number.

Step 8: Fill up the form, upload the necessary documents and click on the submit button.

Step 8: Now pay the fees. While candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs 510 plus GST charges, SC/ST and PwD candidates have to pay just Rs 85 to apply for the post.

Notably, this recruitment drive is to fill up vacant LIC Assistant posts in the respective LIC divisional offices in Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones, stated a report.