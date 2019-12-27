LIC HFL Assistant/Associate Final Result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation’s Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) has declared the final results of the interview conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the 300 Assistant and Associate posts. In order to know if you have cleared the LIC HFL interview round, visit the official website of LIC-HFL, i.e., lichousing.com.

Notably, the LIC HFL interview was held in December 2019, while previous round of written exam was conducted October 9 and 10, 2019.

Here’s How to Check LIC HFL Assistant & Associate Posts Final Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of LIC HFL, i.e., lichousing.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘careers’ tab. You will be directed to a new page.

Step 3: Now enter all the login credentials. Click on the submit icon.

Step 4: Your LIC HFL Assistant/Associate Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your result, download and take a print out of thePDF format file for future reference.

Notably, LIC HFL will soon declare the final final merit list after shortlisting candidates based on the combined results of online written exam and interview.