LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) on Wednesday invited applications for recruitment in Assistant Manager (legal) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the official website, i.e., lichousing.com.

It must be noted that the window for application will remain open till December 16. Candidates are required to keep details about their resume and educational qualifications ready as they fill up the application form.

Follow the steps to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC HFL – lichousing.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the recruitment link in News/Events section.

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Apply Online’. This will redirect candidates to the registration page.

Step 4: Login to the website with the required details and click on the link for registration.

Step 5: Fill in the personal credentials, educational qualifications, experience etc on the application form.

Step 6: Upload your passport image along with your signature on the next page and pay the required application fee of Rs 500.

Step 7: Check your details thoroughly and click Submit. Download the form and take a print out for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Manager (Legal) Post:

Candidates are required to have a bachelor degree certificate in Law (LLB) with a minimum aggregate of 55 per cent marks.

Applicants below the age of 23 years or above 30 years, as on January 1, 2019, are not applicable for the recruitment.

There will be a written examination, followed by an interview and medical test for the selection of candidates for the post.