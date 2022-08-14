LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: The LIC Housing Finance Limited is hiring candidates to apply for Assistants and Assistant Managers posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com. The registration process will end on August 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 80 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, scroll down below.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes on Education By Our Freedom Fighters

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Start of online registration and payment of fees: August 04, 2022

End of online registration and payment of fees: August 25, 2022

Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination: 7 to 14 days before exam

Online Examination (Assistant) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022

Online Examination (Assistant Manager) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022

LIC HFL Vacancy Details

Assistant Managers: 50 posts

Assistants: 30 posts

For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.

LIC HFL Assistant Manager Salary

Assistant: The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135- 1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.

Assistant Managers: The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month in the scale of 53620 2770(14)-92400-2880(3)-101040 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.

LIC HFL Assistant Manager Age Limit

Assistant Managers: 21-28 years

Assistants: 21-28 years

LIC HFL Eligibility Criteria

Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part time are not eligible.

Assistant Managers: Graduate(minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/parttime are not eligible.

LIC HFL Selection Process

Assistant: Online Examination and Interview

Assistant Manager (Others category) : Online Examination and Interview

Assistant Manager (DME category): Work Experience, Online Examination, and Interview

LIC HFL Application Fee