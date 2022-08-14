LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: The LIC Housing Finance Limited is hiring candidates to apply for Assistants and Assistant Managers posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com. The registration process will end on August 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 80 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, scroll down below.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes on Education By Our Freedom Fighters
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- Start of online registration and payment of fees: August 04, 2022
- End of online registration and payment of fees: August 25, 2022
- Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination: 7 to 14 days before exam
- Online Examination (Assistant) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022
- Online Examination (Assistant Manager) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022
LIC HFL Vacancy Details
- Assistant Managers: 50 posts
- Assistants: 30 posts
For details on qualification, pay scale, and application process, please read below.
LIC HFL Assistant Manager Salary
- Assistant: The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135- 1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.
- Assistant Managers: The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month in the scale of 53620 2770(14)-92400-2880(3)-101040 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.
LIC HFL Assistant Manager Age Limit
- Assistant Managers: 21-28 years
- Assistants: 21-28 years
LIC HFL Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part time are not eligible.
- Assistant Managers: Graduate(minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/parttime are not eligible.
LIC HFL Selection Process
- Assistant: Online Examination and Interview
- Assistant Manager (Others category): Online Examination and Interview
- Assistant Manager (DME category): Work Experience, Online Examination, and Interview
LIC HFL Application Fee

- Assistant: Candidates are required to pay Rs. 800 as an application fee.
- Assistant Manager: Candidates are required to pay Rs. 800 as an application fee. For more details, check the official recruitment notification shared above.