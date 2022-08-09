LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: The LIC Housing Finance Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Assistants and Assistant Managers posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, lichousing.com till August 25, 2022. The registration process has started on August 4, 2022. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment notification. Candidates can check the education qualifications, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16
Important Dates
- Start of online registration and payment of fees: August 04, 2022
- End of online registration and payment of fees: August 25, 2022
- Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination: 7 to 14 days before exam
- Online Examination (Assistant) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022
- Online Examination (Assistant Manager) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Managers: 50 posts
- Assistants: 30 posts
In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfill the required education qualification.
Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part time are not eligible.
- Assistant Managers: Graduate(minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/parttime are not eligible.
Check Salary Here
- Assistant: The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135- 1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.
- Assistant Managers: The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month in the scale of 53620-2770(14)-92400-2880(3)-101040 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.
Check Age Limit Here
- Assistant Managers: 21-28 years
- Assistants: 21-28 years
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
- Assistant: Online Examination and Interview
- Assistant Manager (Others category): Online Examination and Interview
- Assistant Manager (DME category): Work Experience, Online Examination, and Interview
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
- Assistant: Rs. 800
- Assistant Manager: Rs. 800
LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website lichousing.com till August 25, 2022. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.