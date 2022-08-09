LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: The LIC Housing Finance Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Assistants and Assistant Managers posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, lichousing.com till August 25, 2022. The registration process has started on August 4, 2022. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment notification. Candidates can check the education qualifications, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16

Important Dates

Start of online registration and payment of fees: August 04, 2022

End of online registration and payment of fees: August 25, 2022

Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination: 7 to 14 days before exam

Online Examination (Assistant) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022

Online Examination (Assistant Manager) (tentative): Sep-Oct 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Managers: 50 posts

Assistants: 30 posts

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfill the required education qualification.

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks) Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part time are not eligible.

Assistant Managers: Graduate(minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Post-graduate in any discipline. Course completed through correspondence/ distance/parttime are not eligible.

Check Salary Here

Assistant: The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135- 1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.

The starting basic pay of Rs.22,730/- per month in the scale of 22730-1405(1)-24135- 1540(2)-27215-1740(5)-35915-2020(2)-39955-2460(3)-47335-2570(2)-52475 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Assistant Managers: The starting basic pay of Rs.53,620/- per month in the scale of 53620-2770(14)-92400-2880(3)-101040 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable.

Check Age Limit Here

Assistant Managers: 21-28 years

Assistants: 21-28 years

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Assistant: Online Examination and Interview

Online Examination and Interview Assistant Manager (Others category) : Online Examination and Interview

: Online Examination and Interview Assistant Manager (DME category): Work Experience, Online Examination, and Interview

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Assistant: Rs. 800 Assistant Manager: Rs. 800

LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website lichousing.com till August 25, 2022. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above.