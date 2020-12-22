LIC Recruitment 2020: A subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India, LIC Housing Finance Limited (HFL), is hiring IT professionals for the post of Management Trainee and Assistant Manager. HFL is offering an annual salary of up to Rs 14 lakh for the notified posts. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rs 60,000 Salary, Allowance, Many Benefits | Apply For These Jobs Today

The last day to apply for the jobs is December 31, 2020. Selection will be done on the basis of merit and there will be no written exam for these posts.

Here are all the details you need to know about LIC Recruitment 2020:

Vacancies:

Management Trainee: 9 posts

Assistant Manager: 11 posts

Total number of vacant posts: 20

How to apply:

Candidates who are interested can apply online for the vacancies on the official website of LIC – www.lichousing.com. Candidates will need to submit their resumes and duly filled application form while applying on the site.

Eligibility criteria for Management Trainee:

Educational Qualification: Fulltime MCA, B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60 per cent from a recognised university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered.

Age Limit: 24 to 30 years as on December 1, 2020.

Work experience: Minimum 1 year in the related field would be preferred.

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Manager:

Educational Qualification: Full Time MCA, B.E. / B. Tech / B. Sc in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60 per cent from a recognised university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered.

Age Limit: 25 to 30 years as on December 1, 2020. The reserved classes will also get the benefit of maximum age relaxation.

Work experience: Minimum 3 years in the related field with a reputed organization.

Job Location:

Assistant Manager: Mumbai

Management Trainee: One each at Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna

Pay Scale: