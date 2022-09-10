LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The registration process has started today, September 10, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is October 10, 2022. A total of 03 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. After registering online candidates are advised to take a printout of their system-generated online application forms. The candidate must ensure that the filled-in information is correct and no correction will be accepted at a subsequent stage in any field.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Details Inside

LIC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application 10/09/2022 Closure of registration of application 10/10/2022 Closure for editing application details 10/10/2022 Last date for printing your application 25/10/2022 Online Fee Payment 10/09/2022 to 10/10/2022

LIC Vacancy Details

Chief Technical Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

Chief Digital Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

Chief Information Security Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

LIC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Chief Technical Officer(CTO) : Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

: Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution. Chief Digital Officer : Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields.

: Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields. Chief Information Security Officer(CISO): Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University.

LIC Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure

Selection Procedure

Initial Screening.

Candidates will be short-listed for personal interview, based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability. Selection will be based on personal interview/ interactions. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download LIC Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee

Application Fee including intimation Fees (Non-Refundable): Rs.1,000 plus GST as applicable.

Rs.1,000 plus GST as applicable. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no application fee, however, they have to pay Rs.100 plus GST as applicable.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of LIC on licindia.in. After applying online, the candidate should take a printout of the system-generated online application form and retain it along with the Registration Number & Password safely for future reference. Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Schedule Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam City Slip on Sept 12