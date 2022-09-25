LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited candidates to apply for the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of LIC — licindia.in. Applicants can submit the application form till October 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 03 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates are advised to log in again using their Provisional Registration Number and password and repeat the process of payment.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside

LIC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022 Last Date to apply: October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022 Closure for editing application details : October 10, 2022

: October 10, 2022 Last date for printing your application: October 25, 2022

LIC Vacancy Details

Chief Technical Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

Chief Digital Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

Chief Information Security Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must check the education qualification given below.

LIC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Chief Technical Officer(CTO) : Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

: Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution. Chief Digital Officer : Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields.

: Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields. Chief Information Security Officer(CISO): Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University.

LIC Selection Procedure

Candidates can check the selection process given here.

Initial Screening.

Candidates will be short-listed for personal interview, based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability.

Selection will be based on personal interview/ interactions. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification given below.

Direct Link: Download LIC Job Notification 2022

LIC Jobs Application Fee

Application Fee including intimation Fees (Non-Refundable): Rs.1,000 plus GST as applicable.

Rs.1,000 plus GST as applicable. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no application fee, however, they have to pay Rs.100 plus GST as applicable.

Direct Link:Apply For LIC Sarkari Jobs

How to Apply Online For LIC Jobs?