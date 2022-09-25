LIC Recruitment 2022: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited candidates to apply for the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of LIC — licindia.in. Applicants can submit the application form till October 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 03 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates are advised to log in again using their Provisional Registration Number and password and repeat the process of payment.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside
LIC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- Commencement of online registration of application: September 10, 2022
- Last Date to apply: October 10, 2022
- Closure for editing application details: October 10, 2022
- Last date for printing your application: October 25, 2022
LIC Vacancy Details
- Chief Technical Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post
- Chief Digital Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post
- Chief Information Security Officer/ Central Office Mumbai: 01 post
In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must check the education qualification given below.
LIC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here
- Chief Technical Officer(CTO): Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.
- Chief Digital Officer: Bachelors/ Master’s degree preferably a combination of Business/ Technology/Computer Science/Digital Marketing or related fields.
- Chief Information Security Officer(CISO): Graduate from a reputed University, preferably with credible certifications in information security or an Engineer from a reputed University.
LIC Selection Procedure
Candidates can check the selection process given here.
- Initial Screening.
- Candidates will be short-listed for personal interview, based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability.
- Selection will be based on personal interview/ interactions. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification given below.
LIC Jobs Application Fee
- Application Fee including intimation Fees (Non-Refundable): Rs.1,000 plus GST as applicable.
- For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, there is no application fee, however, they have to pay Rs.100 plus GST as applicable.
How to Apply Online For LIC Jobs?
- Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Careers section.
- Now click on the link that reads, “Engagement for specialized positions in IT.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Click on the Apply Online option.
- Fill the application form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.