CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal hinted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to go ahead with Class 12 exams, but in a "limited" format, keeping in mind the "safety" and "future" of students at the highest priority. Enraged, students and student unions took over social media on Saturday accusing the governing of "ignoring" their voices.

The lives of millions of students are at stake as they reel under the uncertainty of a decision in their favour for CBSE, CISCE and other boards to cancel Class 12 board exams. While a Supreme Court hearing on May 31 gives hope that the decision may be taken in the students' favour, the Education Minister's article tells otherwise.

‘Class XII Board Exams Are Significant Milestone’

“Conducting examinations for students in the prevailing Covid scenario is a huge challenge that does not need elaboration. This is especially so, when it comes to the Class XII board examinations, which play a significant role in every student’s career graph and roadmap for life,” wrote Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in an opinion piece in The Indian Express. Also Read - Cancel Exam Save Lives: NSUI Holds Protest Outside Education Ministry

However, he also mentioned that “almost everyone” present at the May 21 pan-India meeting with state education secretaries and ministers agreed that “having limited exams is the best course to follow” for the pending class 12 board examinations.

“Everyone agrees that this is the first level of critical evaluation and assessment that decides the categorisation of merit, career choices and pursuance of higher academic goals,” Pokhriyal wrote.

“We had faced similar challenges in 2020, too, and we not only successfully carried out the board examinations, but also conducted competitive examinations like JEE and NEET, wherein more than 21 lakh students participated,” he said.

Meanwhile, students reacted that the decision making did not take their opinion into consideration, pushing them to towards another coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE Class 12 Exams: Student Reactions to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter

“Think again sir…last time cases per day was 70k approx. But this time the cases have crossed 400 k per day….. India has become the first country to cross this mark… We are not at all in a condition to give exam…. Please think about us also….” commented one such student, Indrashish Biswas, on Nishank’s Twitter post with the hashtag #CancelExamsSaveLives.

Others have complained that the delay in decision was putting their careers at risk as many Class 12 students have already applied to foreign universities that demanded the final marksheets by the first week of July.

“Sir, we have to take admissions in universities abroad and we have deadlines to comply with. We have worked very hard for four years to get these acceptances,” said a Saarth Shah, studying under the ISC board, who wishes to pursue further studies abroad.

Sir, we have to take admissions in universities abroad and we have deadlines to comply with. We have worked very hard for four years to get these acceptances. pic.twitter.com/YPTatfvC1y — Saarth Shah (@herossgraphics) May 29, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

I don’t think safety is your top priority I think killing students is your top priority and along with them kill their families too plz cancel exam @DrRPNishank @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia #CANCEL12THBOARDEXAM2021 #modijisave12thstudents #ModijiNoOffflineExams — aisha alam (@aishaal79292687) May 29, 2021