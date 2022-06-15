New Delhi: Professional network LinkedIn on Wednesday announced a partnership with UN Women to advance women’s economic empowerment in the Asia Pacific, beginning with India. LinkedIn, the employment-oriented online service will invest Rs 3.88 crore in a three-year regional partnership with the UN entity dedicated to gender equality, it said in a statement.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Check Changes You Can Make at neet.nta.nic.in

All About LINK Women Project

The LINK Women Project will begin with a 15-month pilot in Maharashtra — in Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, and Pune — to cultivate the digital, soft, and employability skills of 2,000 women and present them with a range of career-building opportunities through job fairs, mentoring sessions and peer-to-peer networks.

Who Can Participate in the Project?

Women who have completed their higher education can participate in the project slated to take place between July 2022 – October 2023. The women will be digitally upskilled enabling them greater access to jobs and equipping them to fully participate in the formal economy.

In the statement, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, “We are delighted to partner with UN Women to jointly work towards improving female representation and professional diversity across the region’s workforce by investing in the upskilling and economic empowerment of women. By bringing women closer to the right skills and resources, we aspire to create a more equitable and all-inclusive talent landscape.”

A disproportionate number of women lack basic access to the Internet, particularly in Asia-Pacific region where 54.6 per cent of men have access to the internet, compared to 41.3 per cent of women. This represents a 32 per cent gender gap. With this partnership, LinkedIn and UN Women will work together to close this gap, aiming to help the region and world achieve improved gender parity in the workforce.

“Access to quality education is critical to decent employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and girls. The aim of the LINK Women project, in partnership with LinkedIn, is to create a cadre of women who will acquire new digital and employability skills, leading to better jobs,” added Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India. After the 15-month pilot, UN Women and LinkedIn will incorporate lessons learned and evaluative feedback to improve the programmes where necessary and then scale it up to other Asia-Pacific countries.

