Exams Cancelled/Postponed in 2020: Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown, the academic curriculum of many schools and colleges have been severely hit, forcing them to either cancel the exams or postpone it.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have cancelled state and central level board exams, entrance and recruitment exams, as well as university-level exams, based on guidelines received from regulatory bodies like the CBSE, ICSE, or UGC.

Here's the list of exams cancelled this year:

>CBSE Pending 2020 Class 10 and 12 Board Exams

>ICSE Pending 2020 class 12 and 12 Board Exams

>Tamil Nadu Class 10th Exams

>West Bengal 12th Board Exams

>Karnataka Classes 7-9 Exams

>Goa Class 8th exams

>Delhi University Final Year OBE 2020

>Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) admission test

>ICAI CA May 2020 Exams

>College and University final year exams in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal

Meanwhile, JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020 has been postponed to September, along with many other state-level exams. The CTET 2020 exam, on the other hand, has been postponed indefinitely.