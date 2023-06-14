LIVE AP EAMCET Results 2023: Manabadi EAMCET Result to be Declared at 10.30 AM at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ZEE Sites

AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The results will be available on the official website— cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Published: June 14, 2023 9:24 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

AP EAMCET Results 2023:  Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14. Once released, the results will be available on the official website— cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per information available, AP EAMCET results will be out at 10:30 am.

AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is conducted by  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exams for engineering were conducted from May 15 to 19 and Pharmacy and Agriculture exams were conducted from May 22 to 23.

Live Updates

  • 9:36 AM IST

    AP EAMCET Results 2023: Documents required for counselling

    — Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card

    — AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

    — AP EAMCET 2023 rank card

    — Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

    — Date of birth proof (such as class 10 marksheet)

    — Transfer certificate

    — EWS certificate (If applicable)

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2023 Live: Websites to check score EAMCET Result

    — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in 2022

    — sche.ap.gov.in eamcet 2022

    — manabadi.com

  • 9:25 AM IST

    AP EAMCET result 2023: How to check your result

    Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Go to the EAPCET exam page.

    Open the scorecard download link.

    Enter the required details and login.

    Check your result.

