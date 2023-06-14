Home

Education

LIVE AP EAMCET Results 2023: Manabadi EAMCET Result to be Declared at 10.30 AM at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

live

LIVE AP EAMCET Results 2023: Manabadi EAMCET Result to be Declared at 10.30 AM at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The results will be available on the official website— cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

LIVE AP EAMCET Results 2023: Manabadi EAMCET Result to be Declared at 10.30 AM at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14. Once released, the results will be available on the official website— cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per information available, AP EAMCET results will be out at 10:30 am.

AP EAPCET, formerly known as AP EAMCET, is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exams for engineering were conducted from May 15 to 19 and Pharmacy and Agriculture exams were conducted from May 22 to 23.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.