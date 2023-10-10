Home

LIVE BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Bihar TRE Result Likely To Be Announced Soon At bpsc.bih.nic.in

Earlier other media reports had suggested, the results of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) can be released between 15 and 25 October.

Bihar TRE Result LIVE: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination results is likely to be announced soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in soon after the formal announcement of the same. BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

Earlier other media reports had suggested, the results of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) can be released between 15 and 25 October. The candidates must note that the commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the results:

Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.

Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.

Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943

Classes 9 to 10- 32,916

Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

