CBSE Board 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2023 Declared: Check Score, Pass Percentage on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2023: Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth and admit card ID to download the CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2023.

Students now can check the CBSE re-evaluation results 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Photo-IANS

CBSE Board Re-evaluation Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared Class 10th, 12th re-evaluation, reverification results 2023. Students now can check the CBSE re-evaluation results 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

To check their score, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth and admit card ID to download the CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2023. It should be noted that the CBSE declared the 10th, 12th board results on May 12, 2023.

The CBSE this year recorded an overall pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2023 at 87.33 percent and CBSE 10th Result 2023 was recorded at 93.12 percent. For the district-wise results, the pass percentage of 99.1 percent in both results, Trivandrum district topped the list of CBSE Regions.

CBSE Re-evaluation Results 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First log in to CBSE official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Then on the home page, click on the ‘Result’ tab and it will take to the CBSE results portal. On the page, go to the “2023 Results” section and select the desired CBSE Class 10, 12 re-evaluation result link. The, enter CBSE roll number, school number and admit card ID. After you submit details, the CBSE Class 10, 12 re-evaluation result will appear on the screen. Download the results PDF and print it for future reference.

Students this year had time till 11:59 PM of May 20 to apply for verification of marks, and they were charged Rs 500 per subject. The students were given time from July 1 till 11:59 pm to apply for getting a photocopy of answer sheets. Then, students had time from July 5 till 11:59 pm of July 6 to apply for Re-evaluation and were charged Rs 100 per question.

Check Direct Link: CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2023

In the meantime, students who want to improve their results can appear for a supplementary exam. Class 10 students will be allowed to appear for the exam to improve their scores in two subjects, while Class 12 students will be able to improve their marks in only one subject.

As per the official date sheet, CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 17 to 22. The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will start at 10:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM on all exam days.

