LIVE CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exams Expected to Begin From Feb 15, Evaluation to be Completed by Mid-May. Latest Notification Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: In the latest notification, the board clearly stated that the class 10, and 12 exams would be held in February and concluded in March and thus schools should avoid construction or any other activity which might involve third-party interference between February 15 to May 15, 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 to be Relased Soon.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Ahead of releasing the much-awaited date sheet for class 10, and 12 board exams 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular to the various affiliated schools. In the notification, the board clearly stated that the class 10, and 12 exams would be held in February and concluded in March and thus schools should avoid construction or any other activity which might involve third-party interference between February 15 to May 15, 2023.

The schools would also be involved in the evaluation work after the examination. “The schools shall avoid any construction or renovation work in the premises from 15th Feb 2023 to 15th May 2023, to avoid any hindrances during the execution.Exams/Evaluation related activities”, the circular reportedly read.

Moreover, the board has directed the schools not to ‘sanction any leaves’ during the said period, unless and until it is justified with appropriate medical reasons. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest and authenticated updates on the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023.