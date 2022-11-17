CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 to be Relased on THIS Date. Official Gives BIG Update

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 to be Relased Soon.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the much-awaited date sheet for class 10, and 12 board exams 2023 next month. Speculations were rife that the board would release the time table this month, but a board official has dismissed the reports.

Talking to a leading website, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has stated that the datesheet of the 10th and 12th will be released in December. Once the date sheet is released, students can download it by visiting the official website of CBSE—cbse.gov.in

This comes days after a fake timetable of the class 12 exam is circulating on social media. “The 12th datasheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake”, Bhardwaj clarified later

The fake date sheet claimed that CBSE will begin the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15 and continue till April 9. The exams will be held in 2 shifts—10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of the exam. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable: For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the date sheet: Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in Click on ‘Academic Website’ Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘. Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.