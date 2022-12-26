live

LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 to be Released ANYTIME Soon | Latest Updates

This year more than 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

Updated: December 26, 2022 8:39 AM IST

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Though an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education might release the much-awaited CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on December 26. Once released, students can download CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet via the official website— cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. This year more than 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. Of the total, 18 lakh students will appear in Class 10 exams, while 16 lakh examinees are for class 12 boards. Stay tuned to India.com for fresh updates on CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023.

Live Updates

  • 9:20 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Practical Exams

    The practical exams will begin on January 1, 2023, and the annual theory exams for classes 10, and 12 will commence on February 15, 2023.

  • 8:47 AM IST
    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Steps to download
    Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
    Click on CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 link for Class 10 and Class 12 on the home page.
    A new PDF file will open.
    Check the exam dates and download the page.
  • 8:47 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Fake Alert

    The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centre had issued a scam alert on a website that reportedly requests registration fees from CBSE board exam 2023 hopefuls.“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Published Date: December 26, 2022 8:39 AM IST

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 8:39 AM IST