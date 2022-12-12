LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE Exam Schedule Likely to be Declared Today at cbse.nic.in

live

CBSE 10th, 12th Class Datesheet 2023 LIVE Updates: The CBSE board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website.

Updated: December 12, 2022 10:54 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet out

LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2023 on Monday, December 12. The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon. Earlier on Sunday, the CBSE released an official notice stating that purported datesheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. Once announced, the CBSE classes 10 and 12 exam schedule will be available online at the CBSE website via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Admit cards for students of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students will be published ahead of board exams and will be available on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Students can also contact their schools for information about admit cards prior examination.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The CBSE subject break up for practicals and theory has been issued to assist the schools in the smooth conduct of practical, project and internal assessments and theory examinations.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Meanwhile, let us inform you that the CBSE has already released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: As per past trends, the CBSE board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below and also on the board’s official website.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE has issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: How to download CBSE date sheet

    1. Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the page and print a hard copy for future use

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical.

    It notifies that students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools. During the pandemic, the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two different sessions.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Class 10 examinations of ICSE will start from February 27 and examinations for Class 12 will commence from February 13.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE earlier released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023.

