LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: CBSE Exam Schedule Likely to be Declared Today at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Class Datesheet 2023 LIVE Updates: The CBSE board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet out

LIVE CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE class 10, 12 exam datesheet 2023 on Monday, December 12. The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon. Earlier on Sunday, the CBSE released an official notice stating that purported datesheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. Once announced, the CBSE classes 10 and 12 exam schedule will be available online at the CBSE website via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

