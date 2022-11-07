CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 to be Released by Nov 20: Reports

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the timetable for both classes 10, and 12 will be released by November 20. Once released, students can download the CBSE date sheet from the official website---cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet of the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 this month. Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the timetable for both classes 10, and 12 will be released by November 20. Once released, students can download the CBSE date sheet from the official website—cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide to Download Timetable Here

Login to the official website of CBSE—cbse.gov.in

Click on ‘Academic Website’

Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.

The PDF page of the Date Sheet will appear on the screen.

Take a printout and save it for further use.

This year, the board has decided to get back to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards.

In 2021-22 academic session, the board had divided format in two terms – the term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams conducted in April.