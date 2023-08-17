Top Recommended Stories

LIVE CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Board To Release Hall Tickets To Be Out Soon, Check How To Download Here

The candidates who are preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Updated: August 17, 2023 8:28 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

CTET Admit Card 2023 date and time How To Download the CTET 2023 Admit Card
CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CTET Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The candidates who are preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023, in OMR-based mode. The admit card of the applicants, with details of the examination city allotted to them will be available on August 18. There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CBSE CTET 2023: HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023: There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The admit card of the applicants, with details of examination city allotted to them will be available on August 18.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CTET examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023 in OMR based mode

  • 7:50 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Candidates who are preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2023 on August 18, 2023.

