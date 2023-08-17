LIVE CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Board To Release Hall Tickets To Be Out Soon, Check How To Download Here

Home

The candidates who are preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CTET Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The candidates who are preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023, in OMR-based mode. The admit card of the applicants, with details of the examination city allotted to them will be available on August 18. There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

