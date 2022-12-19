live

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Schedule Likely to be OUT Today

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 final theory exams on December 19, Monday.

Updated: December 19, 2022 1:22 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 final theory exams on December 19, Monday. The CBSE board final exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February, and once the time table is released it will soon be available on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Unlike previous years of pandemic, CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 will be held in a single term. The tentative date for 2023 CBSE board exam to begin is February 15. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session will include includes subject/topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants. The board has already released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023.

Also Read:

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON CBSE BOARD DATESHEET 2023 HERE

Live Updates

  • 1:18 PM IST

    CBSE 2023 date sheet LIVE: The CBSE board had already released sample question papers, syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023. Students can download sample pampers from cbseacademic.nic.in.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    CBSE 2023 date sheet LIVE: As per past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is usually announced 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced the tentative date of commencement of CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15 for Class 10, 12. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    CBSE 2023 date sheet LIVE: How to check CBSE exam datesheet on board’s website

    1. Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in

    2. On the homepage, click on the date sheet tab

    3 A pdf will be displayed on the screen

    4. Check and take print out for future use

  • 11:33 AM IST

    CBSE 2023 date sheet LIVE: Websites to check CBSE exam schedule when announced

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Meanwhile, several CBSE datesheets have been making round on social media platforms. Following this, a CBSE official has warned that fake date sheets for the 2023 final exams are doing rounds on social media platforms. Students must only trust board-exam-related information published on the official website of CBSE.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the official dates of Class 10 and Class 12 final board exams. However, the exam schedule is expected to be released soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 19, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 1:22 PM IST