CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Schedule Likely to be OUT Today

CBSE Datesheet 2023 LIVE:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 final theory exams on December 19, Monday. The CBSE board final exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February, and once the time table is released it will soon be available on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Unlike previous years of pandemic, CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 will be held in a single term. The tentative date for 2023 CBSE board exam to begin is February 15. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session will include includes subject/topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants. The board has already released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023.

