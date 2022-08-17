CUET-UG Phase 4 LIVE: Hello and welcome to India.com’s CUET-UG Phase 4 blog, readers. Approximately 4 lakh students will appear for CUET phase 4 UG 2022 exams starting today. Those who have registered for this exam can download their CUET UG admit cards from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam will be held for 3 days August 17, August 18 and August 20 in 2 slots—from 9 AM to 12 PM; from 3 PM to 6 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on CUET-UG phase 4 exams.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Demand Justice, to Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar Over JEE Main, CUET, NEET Tomorrow