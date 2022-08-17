CUET-UG Phase 4 LIVE: Hello and welcome to India.com’s CUET-UG Phase 4 blog, readers. Approximately 4 lakh students will appear for CUET phase 4 UG 2022 exams starting today.  Those who have registered for this exam can download their CUET UG admit cards from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam will be held for 3 days August 17, August 18 and August 20 in 2 slots—from 9 AM to 12 PM; from 3 PM to 6 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on CUET-UG phase 4 exams.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Demand Justice, to Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar Over JEE Main, CUET, NEET Tomorrow

Live Updates

  • 10:03 AM IST

    CUET-UG 2022: Students Allege Exam Centers Too Far

  • 9:52 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022: When Will Results be Declared?
    The CUET UG Result 2022 is likely to be announced in early September. Candidates can download their CUET UG Result 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Till now, NTA has not released any official date and time for the declaration of the result.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022: Phase-wise Exam Date

    CUET UG Phase 1: 15, 16, 18, and 20 July 2022

    CUET UG Phase 2: 04, 05, and 06 August 2022

    CUET UG Phase 3: 07, 08, and 10 August 2022

    CUET UG Phase 4: 17, 18, and 20 August 2022

    CUET UG Phase 5: 21, 22, and 23 August 2022

    CUET UG Phase 6: 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022

  • 9:22 AM IST

    CUET-UG Phase 4 Highlights

    Exam conducting authority – National Testing Agency
    Exam mode – Computer-based
    CUET Official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
    Total participating universities – 90
    CUET Exam Phases – Six
    Total number of candidates – 3.72 lakh (Phase 4)

  • 9:03 AM IST

    CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4: Without this CUET phase 4 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022 Phase 4: Items Allowed
    CUET 2022 admit card along with self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper)
    Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form)
    Valid photo ID
    Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
    Personal transparent water bottle
    PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable