CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Out At cuet.nta.nic.in; Get Direct Link To Download Pdf Here

The NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test 2023 from June 5 to June 17, 2023, and June 22 to June 30, 2023, in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India.

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CUET PG 2023 final answer key. Candidates who took the common university entrance test can check their CUET PG final answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, over 8.76 lakh candidates registered for the CUET PG Exam 2023. The results will also be released in due course. However, the NTA has not announced any date and time for the declaration of CUET PG result 2023.

CUET PG Result 2023 is expected to release in mid July. The National Testing Agency, NTA will be issuing the result likely this week as the final answer key is released. “Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023,” NTA stated.

NTA has prepared the final answer key after considering the valid objections raised against the provisional answer key. Check the steps mentioned below to know how to download the answer key online.

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Check

Go to the official website– cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link CUET PG 2023 final answer key on the home page. A new PDF will appear on the screen.Step 4: Check the answer key. Note: Download the CUET PG 2023 final answer key for the future reference.

