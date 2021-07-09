New Delhi: The University of Delhi has formally announced the DU OBE Result 2021 for the recently concluded Open Book Examination held in May – June 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the university i.e. du.ac.in. The candidates must note that they need to enter their college names, exam sessions, roll numbers and dates of birth on the website to get the access of DU OBE Results. The candidates can also check and access DU Open Book Exam Result 2021 online via the link placed below as well.Also Read - DU Second Special Cut-off List 2020 Released at du.ac.in | Find Direct Link Here

According to the reports, over 3 lakh students have appeared for the Open Book Examination. The examination was held in the month of May- June. The number of students appearing for DU OBE Exam 2021 held in May – June is around 5% higher as compared to last year.

Last year for the August 2020 exam, the number of test takers was 2.9 lakh while those who appeared for December 2020 exam were around 1.7 lakh students.

There might be a few students for which the result is not published right now by the varsity. Such students may find RA or AB as comment in their result scorecard. The term RA refers to ‘Result Awaited’ while term AB refers to ‘Absent’ remark in the students’ result.

Students who have these remarks in their scorecard are advised to contact the the concerned College/ Department/ Centers within 10 days of declaration of the result.