Education and Jobs News Updates: UPSC CSE Main Result 2022, JEE Main, NEET UG 2023 And NTA Date Announcement

Educational Events UPDATES: Right from UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 to JEE MAIN 2023 registration process, here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November 2022.

Updated: November 29, 2022 4:32 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Educational Events UPDATES: The month of November would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 to JEE MAIN 2023 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November 2022.

To start with, we have UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Expected Date. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2022 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results (once released) by visiting the official website — upsc.gov.in. India.com brings you all the latest live updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get updates on major news topics.

Live Updates

  • 2:21 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Date LIVE Updates: Check Number of Attempts

    As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Date LIVE Updates: JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Likely to be Announced This Week

    Talking to the leading daily, a Senior NTA official said that JEE Main 2023 exam date is most likely to be announced this week. However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Date LIVE Updates: Check official Website

    As soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Registration Tentative Dates at nta.ac.in

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main dates for the 2023 examination anytime soon.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    How to Check UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022

    Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results (once released) by visiting the official website — upsc.gov.in

  • 2:17 PM IST

    UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Official Website

    upsc.gov.in

  • 1:41 PM IST
    UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 Expected Date


    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the result for the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2022 anytime soon.

Published Date: November 29, 2022 1:17 PM IST

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 4:32 PM IST