LIVE HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022 Released at hpbose.org, Check Direct Link to Download Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022.

HP TET Answer Key 2022 released on hpbose.org, raise objections till Jan 9

HPBOSE HPTET 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the HPBOSE HPTET 2022 can now check the answer key on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The candidates must note that the answer key has been released for Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Urdu, Punjabi, LT and Shastri.

The examination was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022. This is the provisional answer key. The final answer key and the result will be announced by the Board soon.

HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Click on HPTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will get the links for all the subjects. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 Arts

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 Non Medical

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 Medical

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 Urdu

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 Punjabi

Direct link to download HPTET Answer Key 2022 LT

HPBOSE HPTET Answer Key 2022: Here are some of the key details

The objection window have been opened and till remain opened till January 9, 2023.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by sending the email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.

The examination was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022.

The answer key has been released for Arts, Non-Medical, Medical, Urdu, Punjabi, LT and Shastri.

This is the provisional answer key.

The final answer key and the result will be announced by the Board soon.

Official Notice Here