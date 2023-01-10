live

LIVE | ICAI Results 2022 Declared, 11.09% Students Qualify CA Final Exams; Here’s How to Download Scorecard via Direct Link

To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

CA Final, Inter November results out, links here

ICAI Results 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the resulsts of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination on Tuesday (January 10). In the CA Final result declared today, a total of 65,291 students appeared in Group A out of which 13,969 have been declared pass. While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09 per cent. Students who appeared for the competitive exam can now check ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 on icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Final November 2022 exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022. The examinations for CA Intermediate were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON ICAI RESULTS 2022 HERE

