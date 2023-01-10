live

ICAI Results 2022 Declared, 11.09% Students Qualify CA Final Exams; Here's How to Download Scorecard via Direct Link

To download the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

Updated: January 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

ICAI Results 2022 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the resulsts of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination on Tuesday (January 10). In the CA Final result declared today, a total of 65,291 students appeared in Group A out of which 13,969 have been declared pass. While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09 per cent. Students who appeared for the competitive exam can now check ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 on icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Final November 2022 exams were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022. The examinations for CA Intermediate were conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode.

Live Updates

  • 1:29 PM IST

    ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Toppers List

    Name of the Toppers Marks Secured Rank
    Diksha Goyal 693 1
    Tulika Jalan 677 2
    Saksham Jain 672 3
  • 1:29 PM IST


    ICAI CA Final Result 2022: Toppers List

    Name of the Toppers Marks Secured Rank
    Harsh Choudhary 618 1
    Shikha Jain 617 2
    Ramyashree 617 2
    Mansi Agarwal 613 3
  • 12:25 PM IST

    CA Inter Result 2022 LIVE: 12.72% students qualify both groups

    In the CA Intermediate result declared today, a total of 1,00,265 students appeared in Group A out of which 21,244 have been declared pass. While 79,292 students appeared for group B exams out of which 19,380 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 12.72 per cent

  • 12:14 PM IST

    ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: Harsh Choudhary secures AIR 1

    Harsh Choudhary has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final result declared today. He secured 618 marks out of 700 in the final results

  • 12:08 PM IST

    ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: A total of 1,00,265 candidates took CA Inter Group 1 exam of which 21,244 candidates passed the exam. While 79,292 candidates appeared in Group 2 exam of which 19,380 candidates passed the exam.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    ICAI CA Inter, final result 2022 LIVE: The passing criteria for CA Final exams is 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent in both or one group.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    ICAI Results 2022 Declared LIVE: ICAI is expected to announce names of CA Inter and Final exam toppers as well. Details are not available yet.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    CA Final Result 2022 Declared LIVE: All candidates who passed the exam can now use designation Chartered Accountant and practice as professional accountants in India.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    CA Final Result 2022 Declared LIVE: How to become a Chartered Accountant?

    To become a Chartered Accountant (CA) in India, a candidate needs to follow these steps:

    1) Obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or any other related field from a recognized university in India.

    2) Register with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by filling out an application form and paying the required fee.

    3) Complete the Common Proficiency Test (CPT), which is a computer-based test held twice a year.

    4) Enroll in the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) after clearing the CPT.

    5) Complete the IPCC course and clear the Intermediate level exam.

    6) Enroll in the Final course and complete the practical training requirement of three years under a practicing CA.

    7) Clear the Final level exam to become a fully qualified CA in India.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    CA Final Result Announced: Candidate shares his marksheet on Twitter

