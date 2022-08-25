LIVE ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the CS Professional Programme June 2022 session today, August 25, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the Professional courses exam can download the scorecard by visiting the Institute’s website, www.icsi.edu. The CS professional programme result has been declared today at 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme result will be released today at 2:00 PM. To download the ICSI CS 2022 scorecard for the Professional and Executive courses, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number or roll number and date of birth. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on ICSI CS result, topper list, and more.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

Direct LINK to Check Scorecard: CS Executive Programme Result Shortly(Link to be Active Soon)

Direct LINK to Check Scorecard: CS Professional Programme Result Declared (Download Here)

Follow LIVE Updates on ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022 Here

Live Updates

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE ICSI Result 2022: Check Qualifying Marks

    Candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks in aggregate in all subjects and 50 per cent marks overall to pass the CS Professional exam 2022.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 LIVE: Check Scorecard Here

    https://icsi.edu/

  • 11:38 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 LIVE: Check Details Here

    A total of 19 candidates have passed all papers of professional programme exam without exemption in any paper in one sitting in June session.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE ICSI Result 2022: Check ALL INDIA PROVISIONAL MERIT LIST for Professional Programme

    Rank 1: NIKITA RAMESHBHAI CHANDWANI

    Rank 2: GIRISHKAR D MARUR

    Rank 3: HARSH DEV CHAUDHARY

    Rank 4: SARIKA SINGH

    Rank 5: DIVYA SINGHAL

    Rank 6: DEEPIKA

    Rank 7: BHAVYA LAKHOTIA

    Rank 8: JEVIN SHAMJI PATEL

    Rank 9: ANUSHREE MANAK DHIRAN

    Rank 10: SIDDH SUBHASH JAIN

  • 11:22 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Programme Result LIVE: Meet The Toppers

    Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has topped the CS Professional programme exam

  • 11:12 AM IST

  • 11:06 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2022 LIVE: CS Professional Result Declared

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result for the CS Professional programme today, August 25

  • 10:54 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2022 LIVE: Login credentials Required to Check the Scorecard

    Candidates are advised to key in their registration number/user ID and password in order to check result online.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    ICSI Result 2022 LIVE: Check Official Websites to Download Scorecard

    icsi.edu
    icsi.examresults.net