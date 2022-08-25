LIVE ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result for the CS Professional Programme June 2022 session today, August 25, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the Professional courses exam can download the scorecard by visiting the Institute’s website, www.icsi.edu. The CS professional programme result has been declared today at 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme result will be released today at 2:00 PM. To download the ICSI CS 2022 scorecard for the Professional and Executive courses, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number or roll number and date of birth. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on ICSI CS result, topper list, and more.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

