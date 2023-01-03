live

LIVE | IIT GATE 2023 Admit Card to be Released Shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in

IIT GATE 2023 Admit Card: GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on GATE Admit Card 2023. 

Updated: January 3, 2023 1:03 PM IST

IIT GATE Admit Card LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Those who registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website —gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on GATE Admit Card 2023.

Live Updates

  • 1:05 PM IST

    GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

    The exam for a total of 29 subjects will be held in computer-based mode, for which students will get 3 hours. There will be 100 marks exam, in which 15 number questions will come from General Aptitude and 85 number questions will come from the concerned subject. 1 and 2 marks are fixed for the questions. Further, one-third of the prescribed marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • 12:45 PM IST
    GATE 2023 Exam Centres
    Exam centres are spread over 200 cities in India, which have been divided into eight zones.
    IIT Bombay zone has 37 cities.
    IIT Guwahati zone has 22 cities.
    IIT Delhi Zone has 18 cities .
    IIT Kanpur zone has 15 cities .
    IIT Kharagpur zone has 27 cities.
    IIT Roorkee zone has 21 cities
    IIT Madras zone has 42 cities
    IISc Bangalore zone has 36 cities.
  • 12:32 PM IST

    GATE 2023 First Paper
    The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.

  • 12:29 PM IST
    GATE 2023 exam date and timings

    GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day —from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
  • 12:27 PM IST
    Steps to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023
    Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
    Click on download GATE admit card 2023.
    The login window will appear on the screen.
    Enter the login credentials and click on the submit
    Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
    Download it and take a printout for future reference.
    Candidates are advised to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

