  • LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: IIT JEE Adv Provisional Key at jeeadv.ac.in Shortly; Direct Link
LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: IIT JEE Adv Provisional Key at jeeadv.ac.in Shortly; Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key LIVE Updates: The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key will be issued today at 10:00 PM at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: June 11, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The JEE Advanced 2023 Response sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the provisional Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 11, 2023. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key will be issued today at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Details on IIT JEE Adv Final Answer Key

    The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback, as per the following schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key:

  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: How To Download JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key Online at jeeadv.ac.in?

    • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s answer key link.
    • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
    • STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will display on the screen.
    • STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key and print a copy for future reference.
  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: IIT JEE Adv Provisional Key Release Date And Time



    The     IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key will be issued today at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: IIT JEE Adv Provisional Key Release Date

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key will be released today, June 11, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in.

