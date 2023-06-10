ZEE Sites

JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the Candidate Response Sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: June 10, 2023 9:40 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The JEE Advanced 2023 Response sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key will be issued tomorrow at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading, and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit the candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:52 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: When Will IIT JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key Be Released?

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Advanced Provisional Answer Key will be released on June 11, 2023.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet 2023 LIVE: How To Download JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key Online at jeeadv.ac.in?

    • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s answer key link.
    • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
    • STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will display on the screen.
    • STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key and print a copy for future reference.
  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE Candidate’s Provisional Answer Key Date

    Online display of provisional answer keys: Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced 2023: Last Date to Raise Objections Against IIT JEE Candidate’s Provisional Answer Key

    Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST) to Monday, June 12, 2023 (17:00 IST)

    Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2023: Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST)

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: IIT JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key Release Date

    The JEE Advanced 2023 Advanced Provisional Answer Key will be released soon.

