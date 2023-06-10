Home

LIVE JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: IIT JEE Provisional Answer Key, Result At jeeadv.ac.in; Direct Link, Date, Time

JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the Candidate Response Sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Response sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key will be issued tomorrow at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading, and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit the candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

