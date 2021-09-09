JEE Main 2021 Results: The candidates who are waiting for JEE Main 2021 will be able to check their scores soon. According to the reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2021 – anytime soon. The results can be expected before September 11. The candidates must note that the agency has not announced any official date for the declaration of the results. The JEE Advanced applications will begin by September 11 and hence the JEE Main results are likely to be announced before that.Also Read - NEET 2021 Big Update: NTA Releases Important Notice Regarding exam day on nta.ac.in | Check Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main 2021 Results, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Experts believe that the cut-off would touch about 90 percentile this year. This was the first time that NTA allowed four attempts at JEE Mains. Usually, there are two attempts in the exam. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Big Update: NTA Releases JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 | Here's How to Download it

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results: Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Good News For Students. Madras HC Allows Candidates Exceeding Age Limit by Few Days to Appear For Exam

On the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Session 4 result link (will be displayed when the result is declared)

Enter the asked details like application number, date of birth.

NTA JEE Main result will appear on screen

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2021 session 4 on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2, 2021. Soon after the declaration of JEE Main 2021 results, the online registration for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021. Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.