JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Date Time LIVE Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams. Once released, JEE aspirants can download the answer key through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 2 examinations were held across the various exam centres in the country from July 25 to 30, 2022. To access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth/password.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

JEE Aspirant must note, that along with the answer key, the exam authorities will also release the JEE Main response sheet 2022 and JEE question paper pdf. With the help of the NTA JEE Main answer key 2022, an aspirant will be able to calculate their expected score before the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 result.

According to the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the Provisional Answer Keys. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on JEE Main 2022 answer key, result date, rank predictors, ranks vs marks, ranking criteria, marks calculation, college predictors, and more.

Official Websites to check JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Follow LIVE Updates on NTA JEE Main 2022 Answer Key