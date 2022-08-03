JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Release Date Time LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams. As per several news reports, JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key is likely to be released today August 03, by 9:00 PM. However, NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the Answer key/ result. Aspirants who have appeared for the entrance examination can access the answer key, one released by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: NTA To Soon Release JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

As per the JEE Academic calendar, JEE Main Session 2 examinations were conducted between July 25 to 30, 2022. The examination was held across the various exam centres in the country. Also Read - From NEET UG Answer Key to JEE Advanced 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events For August

Credentials Required to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

To view the NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth/password. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

JEE Main 2022 Result

Candidates must note JEE Main 2022 Results are expected soon. Before the declaration of the result, Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The JEE Main result 2022 will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration will begin from August 07, 2022 and so JEE Main Result 2022 is expected soon.

Step by Step Guide to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Answer Key?

Go to the JEE Main’s official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Key in the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

