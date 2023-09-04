Home

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Soon at kea.kar.nic.in | Steps To Check Scores Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is likely to release Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 4, 2023.The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 counselling. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the reports, the results will be published after 6 pm tomorrow. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who may get medical seat in the second round will not be considered for engineering etc second round seat allotment even though they have entered the options for engineering second round.

