  • LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Results, Rank List Declared at karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Topper List Here
live

LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Results, Rank List Declared at karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Topper List Here

KCET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Once declared, candidates can download the Karnataka KCET result 2023 by visiting the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in.

Updated: June 15, 2023 10:05 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

KCET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result today, June 15, 2023. Once declared, candidates can check and download the Karnataka KCET result 2023 by visiting the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Karnataka KCET result 2023 Result Date, Karnataka KCET result 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List With Percentage(Pharma)

    Rank 1: Pratheeksha R with 97.2% from Bengaluru

    Rank 2: Malavika Kapoor with 97.2% from Bengaluru

    Rank 3: Madhav Soorya Tadepalli with 96.6% from Bengaluru

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka Result Link

    KEA Karnataka Result Link to be active at 11:00 AM

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List With Percentage

    Rank 1: Vignesh Nataraj Kumar tops CET with 97.8%

    Rank 2: Arjun Krishnaswamy at 97.5%

    Rank 3: Samrudh Shetty at 97.1%

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List

    As per an Indian Express report, Bengaluru’s Vignesh Nataraj Kumar has topped the examination with 97.8 per cent.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Results Declared

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Results Date And Time(changed)

    KEA Karnataka CET Results Date And Time: June 15, 2023 after 11:00 AM(tentative)

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Topper List 2022

    Rank 1: Meghan HK

    Rank 2: Premankur Chakraborty

    Rank 3: BS Anirudh

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Answer Key Date




    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer key on May 26,2023.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: How to Download KEA Karnataka CET Results

    Go to the official website of KEA KCET at kea.kar.nic.in.

    Look for the result link

    Enter the login details such as application number.

    Now, submit the login credentials.

    Your KCET Result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE KCET Result 2023: KEA Karnataka CET Results Date And Time


    KEA Karnataka CET Results Date And Time: June 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM(tentative)

