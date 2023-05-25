ZEE Sites

live

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released on the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Updated: May 25, 2023 1:39 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIVE MP Board Result 2023 OUT: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Download at mpresults.nic.in; Merit List

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as MPBSE, has declared the result for the Class 10 and Class 12 Examination anytime soon. The Madhya Pradesh MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released on the official website – mpbse.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made the MP board 10th, and 12th result date announcement through his official Twitter account. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage For MPBSE Class 12 Results

    Pass percentage of boys: 52.00%

    Pass percentage of girls: 58.75%

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: Check MP board Class 10th result statistics

    Total number of students Registered: 820014


    Total number of students Appeared:     815364


    First division:     339441


    Second division:     173290


    Third division:     3224


    Total pass:     515955


    Overall pass percentage:     63.29%

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023 OUT: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Direct Link

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Direct Link

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023 OUT: Know How to Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results Online?

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in.


    Step 2:     On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,” HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2023/ HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2023.”

    Step 3: Enter your nine digit application number and roll number.


    Step 4:     Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    Step 5: Your MP Board result 2023 Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

    Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 and take a print out for future reference.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: Check MP Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List

    Vikas Dwivedi Tops on MPBSE Class 12 HSSC Results

    Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur has topped the MPBSE Class 12 Examination. He scored 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage For MPBSE Class 10 Results

    Pass percentage of boys: 60.26%

    Pass percentage of girls: 66.47%

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results

    mpresults.nic.in


    mpbse.mponline.gov.in


    mpbse.nic.in


    madhyapradesh.shiksha

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results have been declared at mpresults.nic.in.

