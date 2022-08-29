NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) by August 30, 2022. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance examination can download the NEET UG Answer Key by logging into the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Keys, the Agency will also publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022. To access the NEET UG 2022 answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared by September 07, 2022. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Released On August 30 On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: When, Where to Check NEET Answer Key? Read Details Here

Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Process To Commence From Sept 1 at mcc.nic.in; Important Details

Live Updates

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE NEET-UG 2022: Credential required to check NEET UG result 2022

    Application number
    Date of birth
    Security pin

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: How to Calculate NEET 2022 score?

    The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Here is a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Aspiring Candidates can check the list below.

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

    Rank 3: Christian Medical College

    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Check Official Websites Here

    nta.ac.in
    neet.nta.nic.in

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Check NTA NEET FAQs


    Has NTA released NEET 2022 released?
    No. NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 official answer key by August 30.


    When will NEET 2022 result be declared?

    NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared by September 07, 2022.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: NEET Re-Exam On September 4

    The National Testing Association (NTA) allowed the girl students, who faced harassment and were allegedly forced to remove their underwear during frisking ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam, to reappear for the medical exam. The girl students have been allowed to reappear for the NEET exam on September 4

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: What Is NEET Full Form In English?

    NEET Stands For National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: How to raise objections when Answer Key is released?

    Go to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
    Click on the NEET answer key link.
    Enter the login details and click on submit.
    Select the question for which objection will be raised.
    Make the payment of objection fees and click on submit option.
    Once done, candidates can download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Check NEET UG Answer Key, Result Date

    NEET UG 2022 Exam: July 17, 2022

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: by August 30, 2022

    NEET UG 2022 Result: by September 07, 2022

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2022: Can NEET Aspirants Raise Objections Against the NEET Provisional Answer Key?

    YES. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key. They need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged. After taking the raised objection into consideration, the NEET UG Result 2022 will be announced by NTA.