NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Amid demand for another attempt at NEET-UG 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam tomorrow, August 9. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once released, NEET students can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in and check their probable scores. Along with the answer key, the conducting body will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, a total of 95 per cent of candidates took the NEET exam held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The single largest medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on NEET-UG 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Details Here

Live Updates

  • 9:38 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: How to Calculate NEET 2022 score?

    The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

  • 9:08 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: List of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
    Rank 3: Christian Medical College
    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education Research
    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  • 9:06 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Past year cut off

    1. General/ EWS: 720-138
    2. General-PH: 137-122
    3. SC: 137-108
    4. ST: 137-108
    5.OBC: 137-108
    6.SC/ST/OBC-PH: 121-108

  • 9:05 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Steps to download answer key
    Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
    Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.
    Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.
    Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.
    Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.