NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Amid demand for another attempt at NEET-UG 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam tomorrow, August 9. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once released, NEET students can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in and check their probable scores. Along with the answer key, the conducting body will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, a total of 95 per cent of candidates took the NEET exam held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The single largest medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on NEET-UG 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Details Here