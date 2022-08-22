NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Hello students, welcome to India.com’s NEET-UG 2022 blog. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in anytime soon. Those who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question, in case they wish to raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key. This year, nearly 18,72,341 candidates had applied for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Stay here for latest updates on NEET UG 2022 answer key, results, cut-off, and toppers list.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

    Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer
    One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer
    If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded

  • 6:43 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon: How to Raise Objections
    Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Later, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Steps to download answer key
    Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on the ‘View NEET UG 2022 answer key’ link
    Enter your credentials
    The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    Download the answer key, and take a print out for further use.