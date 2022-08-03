NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET answer key anytime soon. Though nothing has been confirmed, NEET-UG answer key 2022 is likely to be released by this week on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, a section of medical aspirants are now demanding a second attempt at the National Eligibility Entrance Test. Narrating their grievances on Twitter, medical aspirants urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and National Testing Agency (NTA) to give them second chance. “Please help these students and parents. All JEE main and NEET UG aspirants deserve one more attempt, they have been preparing for it for last 2-3 yrs”, one of the medical aspirants wrote on Twitter. For the unversed, NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 (Sunday) in offline mode between 2 pm and 5.20 pm. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exam Begins September 1; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: NTA To Soon Release JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Demand Second Chance, 'Another Attempt For NEET-UG' Trends on Twitter

Live Updates

  • 1:07 PM IST

    NEET Percentile Score: NEET Percentile = 100 x Number of candidates appeared with raw score less than the candidate/ Total number of candidates who appeared

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Another Attempt For NEET-UG Trends on Twitter: As NTA is set to release NEET-UG 2022 answer sheet, aspirants claimed that NTA should follow the same provision for NEET as it does for IIT-JEE. To intensify their demands they stated several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year, thus authorities should stick to the same pattern for the medical entrance exam.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release provisional answer keys of JEE Main session 2 and NEET 2022, followed by final answer keys.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    NEET-UG Result 2022 LIVE: Procedure to challenge Answer Key

    Visit the official website— neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge (s)’
    Select the Test Booklet Code.
    Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.
    You will see the following Questions are in sequential order:- NEET (UG) – 2021 50+50+50+50 Questions Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology
    The number next to the Question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by the NTA.
    If you wish to challenge this option, you may use anyone or more of the Options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
    You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).
    After clicking your desired option, for Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoologyfor NEET (UG) – 2021, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.
    You will see a screen displaying your challenges.
    Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.
    Select Mode of Payment and Pay a processing fee @ ₹1000/- for each question challenged.
    Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.
    After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide To Download Answer Key

    Visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in
    Click on the link to download answer key
    Login with application number and password
    A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
    Download NEET UG 2022 answer key, take a print out for further reference.

  • 11:05 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Here is a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Aspiring Candidates can check the list below.

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

    Rank 3: Christian Medical College

    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal