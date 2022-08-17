NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) exam on July 17, 2022. As per reports, the Agency is likely to release the NEET UG Answer Key today, August 17. Meanwhile, NEET UG Result 2022 is expected to be released this month. Once released, registered NEET Aspirants can download the answer key by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the exact date and time of the NEET UG 2022 answer key/results declaration are yet to be confirmed by the NTA. This year, NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 (Sunday) in offline mode between 2:00 PM and 5: 20 PM.Also Read - CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exams From Aug 21

The Agency will also release the Candidate’s response sheet, NEET UG Result along with NEET UG Answer Key 2022 on its website. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key. They need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged. After taking the raised objection into consideration, the NEET UG Result 2022 will be announced by NTA. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Demand Justice, to Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar Over JEE Main, CUET, NEET Tomorrow

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022