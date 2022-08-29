NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) by August 30, 2022. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance examination can download the NEET UG Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET Provisional Answer Keys, the Agency will also publish the scanned Images of the OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022. To access the NEET UG 2022 answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared by September 07, 2022. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, and NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Be Released On August 30 On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme

