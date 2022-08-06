NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result LIVE Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam anytime soon. However, NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Along with the answer key, the Agency will also issue candidates OMR response sheets.Also Read - AEEE Result 2022 Likely to be Declared Today; Know How to Download Scorecard at amrita.edu

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions, thus giving an opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key published on the website. They will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged.

This year, a total of 95 per cent of candidates took the NEET exam held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The single largest medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

How Can I Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

To download the Answer Key, a registered candidate needs to follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password.

Now click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

